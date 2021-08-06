Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippine National Police said on Friday 5 of its officers who were linked to the abduction and killing of an online jewelry seller in Nueva Ecija province have all surrendered to authorities.

The PNP earlier this week said a witness to the crime identified Police Staff Sergeants Benedict Reyes, Drextemir Esmundo and June Malillin, Police Cpl. Julius Alcantara, and Police Master Sgt. Rowen Martin as among 7 people allegedly involved in the killing of victim Nadia Casar.

"Sila po lahat ay accounted na, meaning to say eh lahat po ay nasa custody na," said PNP chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar.

(They are all accounted for, meaning they are all in custody.)

Three are in the custody of the PNP Anti-Kidnapping Group, while the other 2 are under restrictive custody of their respective chiefs of police, he said in a televised public briefing.



Casar's burnt cadaver was recovered in a farm in Palayan City on Monday, authorities said.

The farm caretaker, Dario Robarios, told authorities that the policemen ordered him to bury the cadaver, which was placed in a sack.

"Tumatakbo na itong ating admin case dahil gusto natin talagang as soon as possible ay talagang masibak natin sa serbisyo na ang mga iyan, of course, with due process," Eleazar said.

(Our administrative case is going because we want to remove them from service as soon as possible, of course, with due process.)

The PNP will amend the criminal case against the policemen from kidnapping to kidnapping with homicide, he added.

The farm caretaker and owner, meanwhile, are "under investigation," said the PNP chief.