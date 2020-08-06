Home > News ‘Sea of clouds’ sa Sarrat, Ilocos Norte patok kahit pandemya ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 06 2020 09:28 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv Atraksyon ngayon sa mga nature lover ang sea of clouds sa Sarrat, Ilocos Norte at ang tinaguriang New Zealand of the North sa Pozorrubio, Pangasinan. Pero dahil may pandemya, sinisiguro ng mga lokal na pamahalaan na hindi nalalabag ng mga bumibisita ang health protocols. Nagpa-Patrol, Elaine Fulgencio. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 06 Agosto 2020 Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Share on Twitter LinkedIn PatrolPh, Tagalog news, balita, TV Patrol, sea of clouds, Sarrat, Ilocos Norte, New Zealand of the North Read More: PatrolPh Tagalog news balita TV Patrol sea of clouds Sarrat Ilocos Norte New Zealand of the North