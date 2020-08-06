‘Sea of clouds’ sa Sarrat, Ilocos Norte patok kahit pandemya

Atraksyon ngayon sa mga nature lover ang sea of clouds sa Sarrat, Ilocos Norte at ang tinaguriang New Zealand of the North sa Pozorrubio, Pangasinan. Pero dahil may pandemya, sinisiguro ng mga lokal na pamahalaan na hindi nalalabag ng mga bumibisita ang health protocols. Nagpa-Patrol, Elaine Fulgencio. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 06 Agosto 2020

