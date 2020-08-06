Return of waste shipment to South Korea to be completed by Sunday

MANILA - The return of a shipment of garbage from South Korea to Misamis Oriental back to its origin is expected to be completed by Sunday, a Philippine official said Thursday.

Some 70 containers of trash were picked up earlier this week and returned to South Korea Wednesday, according to John Simon, port collector of the Bureau of Customs in Northern Mindanao.

Another vessel is set to arrive Sunday to pick up the remaining 30 containers, he added.

"Nagstay diyan halos 1 taon at kalati at may negosasyong napakahaba ang naganap at salamat sa Panginoon ay matatapos na rin. Magiging malaya na rin tayo sa basura ng South Korea," he told AB-CBN's Teleradyo.

(The garbage stayed there for nearly a year and a half. We negotiated for a long time and thank God now it's nearly over. We're going to be free of South Korea's trash.)

Simon said charges have been filed against the Filipinos and South Koreans involved in the importation of garbage in 2018. The shipment was misdeclared as "plastic synthetic flakes."

"Yung mastermind nandirito sa atin. Pinaghahanap siya sa Korea, since 2016 meron siya warrant of arrest sa Korea," he said.

(The mastermind is here in the Philippines. He's a fugitive in Korea, he has a warrant of arrest there since 2016.)

The government will still demand for damages, citing the Basel Convention on the Control of Transboundary Movements of Hazardous Waste and their Disposal, Simon earlier said.