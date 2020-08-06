Home > News PhilHealth CEO vows to stay amid resignation calls ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 06 2020 09:38 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv A top official of the Philippines' embattled state insurer, PhilHealth, has resigned. This comes as the agency is under intense scrutiny over allegations of irregularities. PhilHealth CEO Ricardo Morales, however, vows to stay on despite calls for his resignation. He notes, he still has the trust of President Rodrigo Duterte. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 6, 2020 Share Facebook Share on Twitter LinkedIn ANC, The World Tonight, PhilHeath, Ricardo Morales, PhilHealth corruption, PhilHealth Morales resignation Read More: ANC The World Tonight PhilHeath Ricardo Morales PhilHealth corruption PhilHealth Morales resignation