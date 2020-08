PhilHealth CEO vows to stay amid resignation calls

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

A top official of the Philippines' embattled state insurer, PhilHealth, has resigned. This comes as the agency is under intense scrutiny over allegations of irregularities.

PhilHealth CEO Ricardo Morales, however, vows to stay on despite calls for his resignation. He notes, he still has the trust of President Rodrigo Duterte. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 6, 2020