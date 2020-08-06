Home  >  News

PhilHealth CEO vows to stay amid resignation calls

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 06 2020 09:38 PM

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

A top official of the Philippines' embattled state insurer, PhilHealth, has resigned. This comes as the agency is under intense scrutiny over allegations of irregularities.

PhilHealth CEO Ricardo Morales, however, vows to stay on despite calls for his resignation. He notes, he still has the trust of President Rodrigo Duterte. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 6, 2020
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   PhilHeath   Ricardo Morales   PhilHealth corruption   PhilHealth Morales resignation  