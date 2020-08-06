Home  >  News

COVID-19 task force launches command center to oversee patient referral system

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 06 2020 09:53 PM

As medical facilities here in the Philippines grapple with rising number of coronavirus cases, the government put up a command center to monitor the capacity of hospitals and oversee referrals of coronavirus patients. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 6, 2020
