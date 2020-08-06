Home > News COVID-19 task force launches command center to oversee patient referral system ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 06 2020 09:53 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv As medical facilities here in the Philippines grapple with rising number of coronavirus cases, the government put up a command center to monitor the capacity of hospitals and oversee referrals of coronavirus patients. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 6, 2020 Share Facebook Share on Twitter LinkedIn ANC, The World Tonight, IATF, COVID-19 Task Force, coronavirus, COVID-19 command center Read More: ANC The World Tonight IATF COVID-19 Task Force coronavirus COVID-19 command center