180 stranded residents remain in Manila port: official

MANILA - Some 180 stranded residents remain in Manila North Harbor following the region's return to a modified lockdown, its operator said Thursday.

Metro Manila, Laguna, Cavite, Bulacan and Rizal is under a modified enhanced community quarantine from August 4 to 18 to curb community transmission of the virus as cases continued to surge.

"Meron pa rin po tayong LSIs (locally stranded individuals) sa North Harbor po, ito po 'yung mga inabutan ng MECQ pabiyahe na po sana itong mga 'to," Philippine Ports Authority Jay Santiago told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(We still have LSIs in North Harbor, they were about to go home but got stranded due to the MECQ.)

Government will provide for the stranded residents with assistance from some donors, he added.

The agency has also ordered an inventory of ammonium nitrate in its ports and found none in its initial report, Santiago said after twin blasts of the substance killed at least 113 people and injured over 4,000 in Lebanon's capital.

"Bagamat ganun po, meron pa rin po tayong nakaimbak na dangerous goods, 'yung mga fireworks po na nasabat ng Bureau of Customs at iba pang kemikal," he said.

(We still have dangerous goods in storage, fireworks and other chemicals seized by the Bureau of Customs.)

The agency will coordinate with the BOC in the proper disposal of these materials, he added.

"Talaga pong dapat hindi naiimbak sa mga warehouse 'yan at special handling po 'yang ganiyang kargamento," Santiago said.

(We should not store these in our warehouses, these cargoes need special handling.)