Trapiko dahil sa EDSA repairs, sa Lunes mararamdaman: MMDA

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 05 2023 06:44 PM

Umarangkada na ang limang araw na one time-big time road repairs sa EDSA. Para sa ilang tsuper, di pa nila ramdam ang pagbigat ng trapiko sa ngayon, pero para sa MMDA, mararamdaman ito pagdating ng Lunes. Nagpa-Patrol, Jose Carretero. TV Patrol, Sabado, 5 Agosto 2023. 

