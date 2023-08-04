Home > News DENR says may halt reclamation projects in Manila Bay ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 05 2023 01:27 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Philippine environment department hints at possibly halting reclamation projects in Manila Bay. That's after the US embassy in Manila warned of the negative environmental impact of one of the projects. Vivienne Gulla tells us more.—The World Tonight, ANC, August 4, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight, ANC Read More: DENR Manila Bay reclamation projects US embassy in Manila /video/news/08/05/23/human-rights-lawyers-eye-challenging-anti-terrorism-act/sports/08/05/23/palaro-2023-region-6-takes-girls-volleyball-gold-ncr-regains-overall-lead/entertainment/08/04/23/dirty-linen-down-to-last-3-weeks/sports/08/04/23/senegal-turns-back-gilas-in-pocket-tourney/sports/08/04/23/mma-bumina-ang-kos-iranian-foe-in-less-than-a-minute