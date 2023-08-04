Home  >  News

DENR says may halt reclamation projects in Manila Bay

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 05 2023 01:27 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippine environment department hints at possibly halting reclamation projects in Manila Bay. That's after the US embassy in Manila warned of the negative environmental impact of one of the projects. Vivienne Gulla tells us more.—The World Tonight, ANC, August 4, 2023
Read More:  DENR   Manila Bay   reclamation projects   US embassy in Manila  