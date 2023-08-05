Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

11 bayan sa Bulacan, lubog pa rin sa baha

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 05 2023 06:47 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Wala nang ulan sa Bulacan pero 11 bayan pa rin doon ang lubog sa baha. Bukod sa malaking perwisyo sa kabuhayan at negosyo. Nagkakasakit na rin ang mga residente na ilang araw nang babad sa baha.Nagpa-Patrol, Andrea Taguines. TV Patrol, Sabado, 5 Agosto 2023. 

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  Bulacan   baha   flood   negosyo   regions   rehiyon  