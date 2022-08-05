Will PH travel protocols change amid uptick in COVID cases?

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – Will Philippine travel protocols for tourists change amid the uptick in COVID-19 cases in the country?

Tourism Secretary Cristina Garcia Frasco told TeleRadyo Friday that the country’s COVID-19 case numbers cannot be looked at “in a vacuum.”

“We cannot look at the COVID numbers in a vacuum. We have to be able to look at it in conjunction with the hospital capacity, as well as our vaccination rates,” she said.

“Dapat i-analyze po natin ang data na ito sa hospital capability natin atsaka, how many people na yung vaccinated sa buong Pilipinas. And with that ‘no, we would be able to adjust our travel protocols accordingly,” she added.

(We must analyze this data together with hospital capacity and how many people are vaccinated. And with that ‘no, we would be able to adjust our travel protocols accordingly.)

The Philippines on Thursday recorded 4,439 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day tally in nearly six months or since Feb. 10.

The country has also detected its first 2 cases of the more transmissible omicron BA.2.75 subvariant.

Tourism stakeholders want more infra, flights

Meanwhile, Frasco said she has completed her “listening tour” around the country to discuss rehabilitation efforts for the tourism industry.

She said tourism stakeholders have asked her for the resumption of flights in some destinations.

“There is a request for the resumption of flights that were discontinued because of the pandemic and that is why we have engaged in negotiations with our airlines for this purpose,” she noted.

The official also said stakeholders have asked for improvements in tourism infrastructure.

“There are requests for the improvement of infrastructure in our tourism destinations and this is also why we are doing a prioritization of projects as to how we can improve roads, bridges, access to gateways such as airports and seaports,” she added.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has directed his Cabinet to strengthen tourism by improving infrastructure, citing Singapore, Thailand, and Hawaii as examples.

--TeleRadyo, 5 August 2022