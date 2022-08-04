Home > News PH leaders pay last respects to ex-president Ramos ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 05 2022 12:09 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC A symbol of stability. That's how Philippine President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. wants to remember the late former president Fidel V. Ramos. Marcos Jr. and other Philippine officials paid their last respects Thursday to the country's 12th president. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 4, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight FVR obituary Fidel V. Ramos Fidel Ramos Bongbong Marcos FVR wake /video/news/08/05/22/china-holds-military-drills-near-taiwan-after-pelosi-visit/news/08/04/22/carlos-defends-dutertes-actions-on-china-row/video/news/08/04/22/peak-ng-covid-19-admissions-posibleng-sa-setyembre-o-oktubre/overseas/08/04/22/china-fires-missiles-around-taiwan-in-major-military-drills/entertainment/08/04/22/ang-probinsyano-4-deaths-in-1-episode-as-ending-nears