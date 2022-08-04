Home  >  News

PH leaders pay last respects to ex-president Ramos

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 05 2022 12:09 AM

A symbol of stability. That's how Philippine President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. wants to remember the late former president Fidel V. Ramos.

Marcos Jr. and other Philippine officials paid their last respects Thursday to the country's 12th president. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 4, 2022
