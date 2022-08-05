Home  >  News

Island-hopping sa Panglao, matumal kasunod ng isyu sa umano'y overpriced na pagkain

Posted at Aug 05 2022 07:58 PM

Hanggang picture-taking na lang ang gagawin ng mga turistang bibisita sa binansagang "Virgin Island" sa Panglao, Bohol kasunod ng imbestigasyon kaugnay ng overpriced na bentahan ng seafoods. Naging matumal na rin ang island-hopping sa lugar kasunod ng isyu. Nagpa-Patrol, Annie Perez. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 5 Agosto 2022. 

