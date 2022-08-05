Home  >  News

DOH: Bilang ng sumusunod sa public health standards bumaba

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 05 2022 07:56 PM

Bumaba ang pagsunod ng publiko sa minimum public health standards, ayon sa Department of Health. Pangamba nila na lalo pang tumaas ang bilang ng COVID-19 cases sa bansa kung magpapatuloy ang ganitong trend. Nagpa-Patrol, Raphael Bosano. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 5 Agosto 2022. 

 

COVID-19   minimum public health standards   MPHS   health standards   coronavirus   coronavirus cases  