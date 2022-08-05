Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA - The number of COVID-19 and non-COVID inquiries to the National Patient Navigation and Referral Center is now equal, an official said Friday.

The center receives an average of 250 to 500 calls daily, according to Dr. Bernadett Velasco, operations manager of NPNRC. Majority of the calls come from Metro Manila and Calabarzon, she said.

"Equal na po ang cases natin ng COVID and non-COVID," she said in a televised briefing.

(The number of COVID and non-COVID cases are now equal.)

Most non-COVID inquiries are interfacility transfers and specialty care for dialysis and pediatric patients, Velasco said.

"Medyo mataas po ang calls na nare-receive natin requesting isolation facilities, hospital admission, and even teleconsultation or outpatient scheduling," she added.

(The number of calls we receive requesting isolation facilities, hospital admission, and even teleconsultation or outpatient scheduling is quite high.)

The Philippines' positivity rate, or the number of persons who test positive for the virus, has increased to 18.4 percent as of Thursday, according to health department data.

The healthcare utilization rate in Metro Manila has also risen to 40 percent, the highest level since late January, according to Edson Guido, head of the ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team.