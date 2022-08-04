Home > News China holds military drills near Taiwan after Pelosi visit ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 05 2022 12:07 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC Multiple missiles are fired by China into waters near Taiwan a day after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defied Beijing's warning against visiting the self-ruled island. Southeast Asian nations warn of the risk of miscalculation and open conflicts due to the heightened geo-political tensions. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 4, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, Read More: ANC The World Tonight Taiwan China Nancy Pelosi US military drills /video/news/08/05/22/ph-leaders-pay-last-respects-to-ex-president-ramos/news/08/04/22/carlos-defends-dutertes-actions-on-china-row/video/news/08/04/22/peak-ng-covid-19-admissions-posibleng-sa-setyembre-o-oktubre/overseas/08/04/22/china-fires-missiles-around-taiwan-in-major-military-drills/entertainment/08/04/22/ang-probinsyano-4-deaths-in-1-episode-as-ending-nears