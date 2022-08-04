Home  >  News

China holds military drills near Taiwan after Pelosi visit

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 05 2022 12:07 AM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Multiple missiles are fired by China into waters near Taiwan a day after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defied Beijing's warning against visiting the self-ruled island.

Southeast Asian nations warn of the risk of miscalculation and open conflicts due to the heightened geo-political tensions. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 4, 2022
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Taiwan   China   Nancy Pelosi   US   military drills  