Home > News Arraignment hearing of Ateneo shooting suspect deferred ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 05 2022 12:17 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC A Philippine court defers the arraignment of the gunman in last month's deadly shooting at the Ateneo de Manila University. That's after his lawyers claim he was showing signs of mental instability. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 4, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight Ateneo shooting Chao Tiao Yumol ADMU arraignment /video/business/08/05/22/ph-shares-extend-gains-close-above-6400/video/news/08/05/22/ph-leaders-pay-last-respects-to-ex-president-ramos/video/news/08/05/22/china-holds-military-drills-near-taiwan-after-pelosi-visit/news/08/04/22/carlos-defends-dutertes-actions-on-china-row/video/news/08/04/22/peak-ng-covid-19-admissions-posibleng-sa-setyembre-o-oktubre