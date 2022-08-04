Home  >  News

Arraignment hearing of Ateneo shooting suspect deferred

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 05 2022 12:17 AM

A Philippine court defers the arraignment of the gunman in last month's deadly shooting at the Ateneo de Manila University.

That's after his lawyers claim he was showing signs of mental instability. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 4, 2022
