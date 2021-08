Watch more on iWantTFC

Metro Manila residents should stay within their city or town when availing essential goods or services during the region's 2-week lockdown, the Philippine National Police said on Thursday.

Local government have started to issue quarantine passes to one member of every family, who will go on supply runs, said PNP chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar.

"Kayo po'y lalabas at mag-a-avail ng essential goods only during non-curfew hours at only basically in your locality, city or municipality at hindi na lalabas pa," he said in a Palace press briefing.

Unlike shoppers, workers of authorized industries will be allowed to go out past curfew and cross cities, added the PNP chief.

Authorities, he said, would set up checkpoints between Metro Manila's 16 cities and one town.

Home to some 13 million people, Metro Manila will be under enhanced community quarantine, the toughest of 4 lockdown levels, from Aug. 6 to 20 to avoid a potential surge of infections due to the highly contagious Delta COVID-19 variant.