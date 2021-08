Watch more on iWantTFC

The inter-agency task force on COVID-19 said it would decide on Thursday whether or not it would send some 16 million residents in Calabarzon region back under the strictest lockdown level to contain cases of the highly contagious Delta coronavirus strain.

"Pag-uusapan pa po 'yan ng IATF mamayang hapon," task force and Malacañang spokesman Harry Roque said, when asked if the region south of the capital would shift to enhanced community quarantine.

(That will be discussed by the IATF this afternoon.)

Out of 5 Calabarzon provinces, only Laguna is under the second toughest lockdown, the modified ECQ.

Nearby Metro Manila, home to 13 million people, will be under ECQ from Aug. 6 to 20.

Asked if government was avoiding putting more areas under ECQ because it might not have enough funds for cash aid, Roque said, "It’s not an issue of meron bang pondo; kung hindi, maghahanap ng pondo kasi ang mandato ng Presidente, 'wag mag-ECQ nang walang ayuda."

(It’s not an issue of whether or not there are funds, but rather, we will look for funds because the mandate of the President is don't enforce ECQ without cash aid.)