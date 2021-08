Watch more on iWantTFC

Organizers of community pantries should secure the approval of local governments in Metro Manila during its 2-week lockdown meant to contain the spread of the highly infectious COVID-19 Delta variant, Malacañang said on Thursday.

Metro Manila's 13 million people will be under the strictest of 4 lockdown levels, the enhanced community quarantine, from Aug. 6 to 20.

"Kinakailangan makipag-ugnayan po, lahat ng mga humanitarian agencies, pati mga community pantries sa LGUs kasi ang anyo po ng ECQ, lahat dapat homeliners, except kung bibili o kukuha ng pangangailangan," said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

(All humanitarian agencies, including organizers of community pantries should coordinate with LGUs because the form of ECQ is everyone should be homeliners, except if you will buy or get essentials.)

"Naiintindihan natin na importante ang humanitarian relief para doon sa mga wala talagang pambili ng pagkain, pero they have to coordinate with the LGUs," he said in a press briefing.

(We understand that humanitarian relief is importunate to those who cannot afford food, but they have to coordinate with the LGUs.)

Local governments will designate where the pantries could be set up and will monitor compliance with health protocols, added the Malacañang official.

The government will distribute aid of P1,000 each to at least 10.7 million residents of the capital region starting Friday, the interior department said.