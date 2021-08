Watch more on iWantTFC

“We’re still fighting and we will continue to serve our Cebuano patients.” This is what Philippine Nurses Association Region VII head Joseph Descallar had to say as the province battled a surge in COVID-19 cases amid the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant. Descallar said his group is helping provide emotional support to nurses as they continue to fight the deadly disease.

— ANC, 5 August 2021