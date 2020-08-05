Senator seeks PhilHealth reorganization over corruption allegations

The Philippine Health Insurance Corp should reorganize its top leadership, a senator said Wednesday after a legislative inquiry unearthed allegations of corruption against officials and the possibility of the agency's collapse due to fund deficit.

A whistleblower on Tuesday claimed PhilHealth officials pocketed some P15 billion from the state-run firm. Officials were also accused of releasing funds to some favored hospitals and approving the purchase of overpriced equipment and software.

"Maraming katiwalian na kagagawan ng mga opisyal. Sa aking tingin dapat i-reorganize ang PhilHealth at itong matataas na opisyal na may kakayahang gawin iyong mga nangyayari ay dapat either ilagay sa isang lugar na hindi sila puwedeng gumawa ng katiwalian or ‘pag may ebidensya, dapat alisin na," said Sen. Franklin Drilon.

(The are many anomalies done by officials. I think PhilHealth should be reorganized. Officials should either be transferred to a post where they can no longer be involved in corruption or removed from the agency if there is evidence against them.)

Last year, then PhilHealth chief Roy Ferrer and 6 board members resigned over the allegedly anomalous dialysis reimbursements. Ferrer was later appointed as undersecretary of the health department, which oversees PhilHealth.

“Ang mga tao d’yan, may MBA: ‘may backer ako,’” said Drilon.

(The people there have an MBA, 'I have a backer.')

The fresh allegations on corruption in PhilHealth comes at the same time that an official warned the agency could collapse in 2022 without additional subsidy from the government after the coronavirus pandemic increased patient payouts and decreased contributions.

TeleRadyo, Aug. 5, 2020