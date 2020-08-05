Home > News PACC recommends charges vs 36 PhilHealth officials, personnel ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 05 2020 10:34 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv The Philippines' Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission has recommended to President Rodrigo Duterte the firing and filing of charges against officials of embattled state insurer, PhilHealth. Some lawmakers also want a revamp of the agency. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 5, 2020 Share Facebook Share on Twitter LinkedIn ANC, The World Tonight, PACC, PhilHealth, Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission, PhilHealth corruption Read More: ANC The World Tonight PACC PhilHealth Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission PhilHealth corruption