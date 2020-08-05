Home  >  News

PACC recommends charges vs 36 PhilHealth officials, personnel

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 05 2020 10:34 PM

The Philippines' Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission has recommended to President Rodrigo Duterte the firing and filing of charges against officials of embattled state insurer, PhilHealth. Some lawmakers also want a revamp of the agency. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 5, 2020
