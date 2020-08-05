Home  >  News

ANC

Lower House resumes deliberations on revival of death penalty

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 05 2020 10:28 PM

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

The Philippine House of Representatives resumed discussions on the revival of capital punishment. Proponents cite the supposed deterrent effect of death penalty, while opponents point out poor people were the most disadvantaged when death rows in the country still existed. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 5, 2020
 
Read More:  The World Tonight   ANC   House of Representatives   death penalty   capital punishment   death penalty revival  