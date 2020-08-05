Home > News Lower House resumes deliberations on revival of death penalty ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 05 2020 10:28 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv The Philippine House of Representatives resumed discussions on the revival of capital punishment. Proponents cite the supposed deterrent effect of death penalty, while opponents point out poor people were the most disadvantaged when death rows in the country still existed. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 5, 2020 Share Facebook Share on Twitter LinkedIn The World Tonight, ANC, House of Representatives, death penalty, capital punishment, death penalty revival Read More: The World Tonight ANC House of Representatives death penalty capital punishment death penalty revival