DSWD removes 3 million names from list of SAP beneficiaries

The Department of Social Welfare and Development has removed 3 million names from the list of beneficiaries that will receive the second tranche of aid from the government's social amelioration program.

DSWD Undersecretary Glen Paje said the agency removed 3 million names from the SAP list due to double listing, are beneficiaries of other cash aid programs of the government, those that turned out to be unqualified to receive the subsidy, and those who voluntarily returned their cash aid.

A total of 14.1 million family beneficiaries will receive the SAP aid.

A Social Weather Stations survey earlier showed 72 percent of Filipinos said their families got financial aid from the government amid the COVID-19 crisis.



ABS-CBN TeleRadyo, August 5, 2020