DOH eyes substitution team to help health workers amid rising COVID-19 cases
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Aug 05 2020 11:02 PM

The Department of Health is forming a team to prevent health workers from being overwhelmed by rising coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. This report tells us, only one province in the country has no COVID-19 case. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 5, 2020