Imee Marcos defends 'Maid in Malacañang'

Sen. Imee Marcos hit back at critics of a controversial film that supposedly depicts the last 72 hours of her family in power before the ouster of Ferdinand Marcos Sr. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 3, 2022