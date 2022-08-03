Home  >  News

Imee Marcos defends 'Maid in Malacañang'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 04 2022 02:13 AM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Sen. Imee Marcos hit back at critics of a controversial film that supposedly depicts the last 72 hours of her family in power before the ouster of Ferdinand Marcos Sr. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 3, 2022
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Ferdinand Marcos Sr.   Imee Marcos   Maid in Malacañang   Marcos dictatorship  