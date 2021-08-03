Home  >  News

PH receives more than 3 million Moderna vaccine doses donated by US

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 04 2021 04:19 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

COVID-19 vaccinations are to be ramped up in Metro Manila as it prepares to go under another lockdown beginning Friday.

The vaccine rollout will be boosted by newly-delivered doses donated by the US government. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 3, 2021
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Moderna   COVID-19 vaccines   PH COVID-19 vaccine rollout   COVID-19   coronavirus  