Lawmakers seek probe into OCTA Research Group

ABS-CBN News
Posted at Aug 04 2021 10:41 PM

The integrity and credibility of the OCTA Research Group comes under scrutiny after tracking the Philippines' COVID-19 situation for over a year now. Several House lawmakers want a probe of OCTA's COVID-19 analysis which a government health adviser considers to be faulty. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 4, 2021