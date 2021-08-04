x

Lawmakers seek probe into OCTA Research Group

Aug 04 2021

The integrity and credibility of the OCTA Research Group comes under scrutiny after tracking the Philippines' COVID-19 situation for over a year now.

Several House lawmakers want a probe of OCTA's COVID-19 analysis which a government health adviser considers to be faulty. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 4, 2021
 
