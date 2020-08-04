Home  >  News

Metro Manila cities readjust COVID-19 protocols for new MECQ

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 04 2020 10:38 PM | Updated as of Aug 04 2020 10:39 PM

Metro Manila cities readjust their COVID-19 protocols with the reimposition of a modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ). - The World Tonight, ANC, August 4, 2020
