PCG files estafa raps vs boat owner, captain, crew over deadly Rizal sea tragedy

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 03 2023 11:51 PM

The Philippine Coast Guard filed syndicated estafa charges against the owner, captain and crew of the boat that capsized off the coast of Rizal province. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 3, 2023
 
