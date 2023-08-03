Home > News PCG files estafa raps vs boat owner, captain, crew over deadly Rizal sea tragedy ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 03 2023 11:51 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Philippine Coast Guard filed syndicated estafa charges against the owner, captain and crew of the boat that capsized off the coast of Rizal province. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 3, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight PCG Philippine Coast Guard estafa syndicated estafa Rizal MB Aya Express /sports/08/04/23/palaro-2023-athletics-dominance-push-region-6-to-lead-after-day-4/sports/08/04/23/gilas-scores-easy-win-vs-iran-in-china-pocket-tourney/overseas/08/04/23/cambodias-hun-sen-says-son-is-next-pm/news/08/04/23/caap-confirms-missing-cessna-152-found-in-apayao-2-dead/video/business/08/03/23/ph-shares-close-higher-at-6576