DOJ handang magbigay sa ICC ng impormasyon tungkol sa drug war

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 03 2022 08:46 PM | Updated as of Aug 03 2022 08:50 PM

Isusumite ng Department of Justice sa International Criminal Court ang impormasyong hawak nila tungkol sa drug war habang papalapit ang September 8 na palugit ng korte. Umalma naman si Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla sa mga puna kung kaya bang imbestigahan ng Department of Justice maging si dating pangulong Rodrigo Duterte. Nagpa-Patrol, Mike Navallo. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 3 Agosto 2022

