LRT, MRT may libreng sakay para sa mga fully vaccinated

Posted at Aug 03 2021 10:40 AM

MAYNILA - Marami nang mga pasahero sa Recto Station ng LRT 2 ang nakinabang sa libreng sakay sa kanilang pagpunta sa trabaho ngayong Martes.

Ipinatutupad na ngayong Martes hanggang Agosto 20 ang libreng sakay sa mga bakunadong pasahero ng MRT at LRT2 at PNR.

Ito’y kasunod ng direktiba ni Transportation Secretary Art Tugade na bigyan ng libreng sakay ang mga authorized person outside of residence o APOR sa mga nasabing pampublikong transportation.

Ito aniya ay paraan sa mga commuter na magpabakuna. Fully vaccinated man o kahit first dose man lang ay pwedeng maka-avail ng libreng sakay gamit ang vaccination card bilang patunay na bakunado sila.

Ihanda rin dapat ang kanilang valid ID na ipepresenta sa station kung saan sila sasakay.

“Malaking tulong po sa amin lalo na sa mga nagtatrabaho tulad ko kasi Rizal pa ako umuuwi tapos yung work ko dito sa Manila. So malaking tulong yun sa akin,” sabi ng isang pasahero.

Dahil mga manggagawa ang gumagamit sa mga tren, malaking tulong ito sa kanila para makatipid sa pamasahe. Mula Recto hanggang Antipolo ay P30 ang isang biyahe.

- TeleRadyo 3 Agosto 2021
