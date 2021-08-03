Kama para sa COVID-19 patients sa Cebu dinagdagan na
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Aug 03 2021 07:11 PM
PatrolPH, Tagalog news, rehiyon, Cebu, Cebu City, ospital, Covid-19, coronavirus Philippines update, Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center, Gwen Garcia, TV Patrol, Annie Perez
- /news/08/03/21/ilang-covid-19-referral-hospitals-facilities-dama-na-ang-pag-akyat-ng-mga-kaso
- /business/08/03/21/ikea-philippines-swedish-envoy-preview-massive-pasay-city
- /business/08/03/21/pepsico-to-sell-tropicana-other-juice-brands-for-33-billion
- /business/08/03/21/dissecting-data-360000-filipinos-find-jobs-in-june-30000-join-jobless-ranks
- /news/08/03/21/philhealth-hinimok-magbayad-panggastos-sa-covid-19-mga-ospital