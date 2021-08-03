Home  >  News

Kama para sa COVID-19 patients sa Cebu dinagdagan na

Posted at Aug 03 2021 07:11 PM

Dinagdagan na ang bed capacity o kama para sa mga pasyente ng COVID-19 sa mga ospital sa Cebu City. Ito'y sa gitna ng paglobo ng mga kaso roon. Pero ayon sa isang nurse, pahirapan ang pag-admit sa mga ospital at kulang din ang mga nurse. Nagpa-Patrol, Annie Perez. TV Patrol, Martes, 3 Agosto 2021

