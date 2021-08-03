Ceremonial switch on ng traffic light sa Caloocan, pinangunahan ng MMDA

Watch more on iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Nagsagawa ng ceremonial switch on ng isang traffic light sa U-turn slot sa kanto ng A. De Jesus at EDSA ang Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) at ang Caloocan city government, Martes ng umaga.

Ito ay para umano sa kaligtasan at mas maayos na biyahe ng mga motorista.

Una nang ipinasara ng MMDA ang U-turn section na ito sa naturang lugar.

Sa pamamagitan ng traffic light, mas maisasaayos nito ang daloy ng mga sasakyan lalo na’t napuputol ang biyahe ng EDSA Bus Carousel pag dumadaan ang mga sasakyang lumiliko sa A. De Jesus.

Sabi ni MMDA Chairman Benhur Abalos, malaki ang maitutulong ng traffic light sa mga motoristang dadaan sa lugar lalo na’t hindi na matutuloy ang plano na magkaroon ng elevated busway.

- TeleRadyo 3 Agosto 2021