Home > News Marcos admin submits proposed P5.76-T budget to Congress for 2024 ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 02 2023 11:27 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Marcos Jr. administration proposes a P5.76 trillion national budget for 2024. It's about 10 percent higher than this year's budget and allocates P10 billion for surveillance funds. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 2, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight national budget 2024 national budget Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Marcos administration /news/08/03/23/marcos-jr-ex-pres-duterte-meet-in-malacaang/sports/08/02/23/palaro-2023-eldrew-yulo-stamps-class-in-gymnastics/entertainment/08/02/23/drag-race-ph-bet-on-being-trans-hindi-to-pinipili-ito-tayo/video/business/08/02/23/ph-shares-join-regional-downswing-to-close-at-6483/video/news/08/02/23/caap-still-confirming-location-of-missing-cessna-plane