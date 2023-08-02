Home  >  News

Marcos admin submits proposed P5.76-T budget to Congress for 2024

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 02 2023 11:27 PM

The Marcos Jr. administration proposes a P5.76 trillion national budget for 2024.

It's about 10 percent higher than this year's budget and allocates P10 billion for surveillance funds. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 2, 2023
