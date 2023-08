Habagat prevails over Luzon, Visayas, bringing rains

Watch more on iWantTFC

It's still going to be a rainy day in Metro Manila and other parts of Luzon due to the southwest monsoon affecting Luzon and the Visayas, weather bureau PAGASA said Wednesday.

In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said monsoon rains will affect Zambales and Bataan, which may cause possible flooding or landslides due to scattered to widespread heavy rains.

Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Pampanga, Bulacan, and Occidental Mindoro, meanwhile, will experience occasional rains while the Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, CALABARZON, the rest of Central Luzon, and the rest of MIMAROPA will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

The rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.