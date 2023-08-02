Home  >  News

Aviation authorities still confirming location of missing Cessna plane

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 02 2023 11:30 PM

Philippine aviation authorities have yet to locate a Cessna plane that went missing during a training flight in northern Luzon.

It is the third aviation incident this year involving a Cessna. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 2, 2023
 
