Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Schedule ng pagdalaw sa burol ni FVR, inilabas ng pamilya

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 02 2022 08:37 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Inanunsiyo ng pamilya ni dating pangulong Fidel V. Ramos na sa Heritage Park ibuburol simula Huwebes ang mga labi ng ika-12 pangulo ng bansa. Pero hindi pa ito agad bubuksan sa publiko dahil may mga itinakda silang araw para sa mga dadalaw at magbibigay ng huling respeto sa namayapang dating pangulo. Nagpa-Patrol, Katrina Domingo. TV Patrol, Martes, 2 Agosto 2022

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   Fidel V Ramos   FVR obituary   FVR death   burol  