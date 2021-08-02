Home  >  News

THROWBACK: Saving lives at sea

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 02 2021 08:04 AM

This episode of "Mission Possible" from 2020 pays tribute to the crewmen of MV Syvel who risked their lives to rescue the passengers of the sunken MV Recto off Pulilio Island in Quezon.
 
