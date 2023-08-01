Home > News Teves brothers, 11 others tagged as terrorists by PH anti-terrorism council ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 01 2023 10:31 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Two Filipino politicians were tagged as terrorists by Philippine authorities. The brothers Pryde and Arnolfo Teves Jr. are being linked to a series of killings in their province of Negros Oriental. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 1, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Arnolfo Teves Jr. Pryde Henry Teves Roel Degamo Negros Oriental Degamo slay case Anti-Terror Law /business/08/01/23/bir-to-support-amendments-to-create-law/sports/08/01/23/england-crush-china-to-book-last-16-clash-with-nigeria/sports/08/01/23/volleyball-ust-st-benilde-through-to-ssl-quarterfinals/news/08/01/23/ltfrb-looks-into-rush-hour-rate-for-jeepneys-buses/sports/08/01/23/kerry-sports-manila-launches-skillrun-bootcamp