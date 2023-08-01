Home  >  News

Teves brothers, 11 others tagged as terrorists by PH anti-terrorism council

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 01 2023 10:31 PM

Two Filipino politicians were tagged as terrorists by Philippine authorities.

The brothers Pryde and Arnolfo Teves Jr. are being linked to a series of killings in their province of Negros Oriental. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 1, 2023
 
