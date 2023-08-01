Home  >  News

Senate probes alleged violent treatment of Misamis Occ. town mayor by police

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 01 2023 11:05 PM

The Philippine Senate probes the allegedly violent eviction from office of suspended Misamis Occidental town mayor Samson Dumanjug.

The provincial governor insists the police operation to remove Dumanjug was legitimate. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 1, 2023
