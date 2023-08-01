Home  >  News

PatrolPH

Lalaki nilusong ang rumaragasang ilog para makapaghatid ng oxygen tank

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 01 2023 11:48 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Nilusong ni Onel Layda ang rumaragasang tubig ng Sto. Tomas River para maihatid ang oxygen tank na kailangan ng kaniyang lola na may sakit sa baga sa Brgy. Sta Fe, San Marcelino, Zambales.

Nasira ang Sitio Palan Road sa kasagsagan ng ulan kaya hindi makatawid ang mga residente ng Brgy. Sta. Fe mula Brgy. San Rafael gamit ang anumang uri ng sasakyan.

Ayon sa LGU, inaayos na ito para muling madaanan.

— ulat ni Jeff Caparas, ABS-CBN News 

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  weather   weather today   weather update   weather latest   weather news   weather Philippines   Falcon   bagyo   San Marcelino   Zambales  