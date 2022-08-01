Home  >  News

School opening sa mga paaralang apektado ng lindol, tuloy sa Agosto 22: DepEd

Posted at Aug 01 2022 08:31 PM

Nagdesisyon ang Department of Education na tuloy ang pagbubukas ng klase sa Agosto 22 sa mga eskuwelahang napinsala ng malakas na lindol noong nakaraang linggo. Nagpa-Patrol, Joyce Balancio. TV Patrol, Lunes, 1 Agosto 2022

