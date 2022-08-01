Home > News School opening sa mga paaralang apektado ng lindol, tuloy sa Agosto 22: DepEd ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 01 2022 08:31 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC Nagdesisyon ang Department of Education na tuloy ang pagbubukas ng klase sa Agosto 22 sa mga eskuwelahang napinsala ng malakas na lindol noong nakaraang linggo. Nagpa-Patrol, Joyce Balancio. TV Patrol, Lunes, 1 Agosto 2022 Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPH, Tagalog news, TV Patrol, Luzon earthquake Read More: PatrolPH Tagalog news education school opening School Year 2022-2023 Department of Education Abra Luzon earthquake /video/life/08/01/22/kilalanin-mga-nagwagi-sa-bb-pilipinas-2022/entertainment/08/01/22/thai-stars-tay-tawan-new-thitipoom-return-to-ph/video/news/08/01/22/10-araw-na-national-mourning-para-kay-fvr-idineklara/video/news/08/01/22/aftershocks-patuloy-sa-ilocos-sur/sports/08/01/22/doujin-is-phs-tekken-7-rep-to-iesf-world-championships