Marcos declares 10-day national mourning for ex-president Ramos

A ten-day period of national mourning is declared in the Philippines following the death on Sunday of former president Fidel V. Ramos.

The country's twelfth president is hailed as a leader who oversaw a period of economic growth and peace in the Philippines.

Ramos, who is also referred to as FVR, is also remembered for his grueling and disciplined work ethic. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 1, 2022