Home  >  News

ANC

DSWD chief tells local officials to distribute aid to all who need it

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 01 2022 10:39 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The Philippine social welfare chief warned local governments in quake-hit areas to provide aid to all those who need it or face sanctions. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 1, 2022
Read More:  The World Tonight   ANC   DSWD   Department of Social Welfare and Development   aid   Abra earthquake   aftermath  