MANILA — Now that you've completed the primary and booster shots for COVID, you may be asking: Should I get the bivalent vaccine?

According to the Department of Health, bivalent vaccines — which offer better protection against COVID-19 as they target both the original and omicron strains of the virus — are recommended for the general public.

But those who will benefit the most from the modified COVID jabs are "high-risk individuals" such as the elderly, the immunocompromised, people with underlying conditions, and those with chronic infection of the lungs, Health Secretary Ted Herbosa told ANC on Monday.

"Maybe your own physician will mandate you to get the bivalent vaccine," Herbosa said.

Bivalent vaccines will soon become commercially available in the country after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted a certificate of product registration for Pfizer's bivalent COVID shots, Herbosa said.

The Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.4-5 COVID-19 vaccine is available for use as a booster for people aged 12 years and above, the FDA said.

The Philippines is currently administering donated bivalent vaccines to health workers and senior citizens as a third booster. They should have received their second booster shots at least 4 to 6 months ago.