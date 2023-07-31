Home  >  News

Floods hit parts of Bulacan, Pampanga, Zambales

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 31 2023 11:40 PM

Widespread floods bring misery to numerous Philippine provinces.

Local governments are scrambling to deliver aid to communities affected by typhoon Egay and the southwest monsoon. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 31, 2023
 
