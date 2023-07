Watch more on iWantTFC

Rescue operations continued on Monday for residents in Bulacan province who were trapped in their homes by deep floods.

At least 22 areas in the province were flooded due to heavy rains spawned by Typhoon Egay and the southwest monsoon strengthened by Typhoon Falcon.

In Calumpit town, among those rescued was 90-year-old Elbira Lapid, a resident of Barangay San Miguel.

Rescue personnel used boats to save trapped resident in other areas, like Balagtas and San Miguel towns.

Typhoon Falcon may reach peak intensity by Tuesday or Wednesday while leaving the Philippines area of responsibility, weather bureau PAGASA said.

It said the southwest monsoon enhanced by Typhoon Falcon would bring occasional to monsoon rains over the western portion of Luzon in the next three days.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.