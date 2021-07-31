Home  >  News

Kabiyak ni Noli de Castro at ex-ABS-CBN exec Arlene sumakabilang buhay na

Posted at Jul 31 2021 11:34 PM

Sumakabilang buhay na ang dating vice president ng ABS-CBN Current Affairs department at kabiyak ni "Kabayan" Noli de Castro na si Arlene Sinsuat-De Castro. Si "Tita Arlene" ang nasa likod ng tagumpay ng mga bigating programa ng ABS-CBN gaya ng "Magandang Gabi, Bayan" ni Noli De Castro, "Assignment" ni Teddy Boy Locsin Jr., "Pipol" ni Ces Drilon at "Dong Puno Live" ni Dong Puno. TV Patrol, Sabado, 31 Hulyo 2021

