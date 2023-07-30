Mga sangkot umano sa agricultural smuggling, iimbestigahan

Watch more on iWantTFC

Iimbestigahan ng Department of Justice ang mga pangalang lumulutang na sangkot umano sa agricultural smuggling and hoarding kabilang ang ilang taga-gobyerno. Giit naman ng ilang senador, kailangang masampolan at walang dapat santuhin sa gagawing crackdown. Nagpa-Patrol, Sherrie Ann Torres. TV Patrol, Linggo, 30 Hulyo 2023.