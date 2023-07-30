Home  >  News

Mga sangkot umano sa agricultural smuggling, iimbestigahan

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 30 2023 06:49 PM

Iimbestigahan ng Department of Justice ang mga pangalang lumulutang na sangkot umano sa agricultural smuggling and hoarding kabilang ang ilang taga-gobyerno. Giit naman ng ilang senador, kailangang masampolan at walang dapat santuhin sa gagawing crackdown. Nagpa-Patrol, Sherrie Ann Torres. TV Patrol, Linggo, 30 Hulyo 2023. 

